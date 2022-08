There were concerns for Frank Lee's welfare due to his health conditions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a 65-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday evening has been located.

Frank Lee had last been seen at the 10800 block of Amblewood Way in northeast Austin around 6 p.m., police said. He was reported missing on Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

There were concerns for his welfare due to his health conditions.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, APD said Lee had been located.

No other information is available at this time.