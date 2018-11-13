AUSTIN — These freezing temperatures could cost you hundreds if you don't protect your plumbing -- and this weather is keeping plumbers for ABC Home & Commercial busy.

"People think it's a dirty job, but you get to fix things and tackle a lot of challenges that can be rewarding," plumber Mike Yazalina said.

Yazalina has been an overall plumber for more than 30 years. He said it's not rare to get really busy after a hard freeze.

"We're not used to the cold," Yazalina said. "We're used to mild winters, so when we get these freezes, people don't think about it."

When water freezes, the pipes expand and contract, causing those pipes to burst.

"Anything that's outside exposed to the elements, you want to make sure to wrap it," Yazalina said.

He said it's always better to prevent an accident from happening than deal with the costly consequences.

If you are looking for a last minute way you want to insulate your pipes, you can simply wrap them in a towel and cover it with rough tape.

"Everybody has an old towel. You cut it, wrap it up and get tape and wrap it nice and tight," Yazalina said.

Standing water can freeze your pipes, Yazalina said. But if you let the faucet inside slightly drip, that lets water run to prevent it from freezing.

For what it costs to buy aspirin, you could insulate your pipes -- as little as 50 cents per linear foot -- and that could save you at least $5,000 in water damages.

© 2018 KVUE-TV