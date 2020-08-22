Three dead in eastern Travis County crash

The crash happened at 7221 N. FM 973, near Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, around 7:50 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Friday evening.

The crash happened at 7221 N. FM 973, near Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, around 7:50 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

Initial reports said one car was on fire after the crash with passengers inside. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the crash.

ATCEMS said three people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Motorists are asked to expect closures and avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.