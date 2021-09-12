x
1 dead, another seriously injured in southeast Travis County rollover crash

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the 10400 block of FM 812 Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County on Sunday afternoon.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while STAR Flight airlifted another person to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to expect continued traffic delays and road closures in the area as investigators work.

