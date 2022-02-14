Officials investigating fires at McBee Elementary School, abandoned buildings on St. Elmo

One fire occurred at around 10 p.m Sunday, and the other at around 3 a.m. Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire at a North Austin elementary school. But that's not the only fire that crews had to put out overnight.

First, firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned complex of buildings in South Austin. The fire happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, on East St. Elmo Road, near the St. Elmo Brewing Company and Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in this fire, nor what caused the flames or how much damage was done. However, the fire department did say a building at that complex has caught fire before.

Arrival conditions pic.twitter.com/JE4fB5BXNW — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 14, 2022

Then, a portable at McBee Elementary School on West Braker Lane caught fire just after 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Austin Fire Department crews had the fire under control by around 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials said no one was hurt or inside the portable. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

No additional information is available about either of these fires.

These are developing stories. Check back for updates.