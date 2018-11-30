AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department tweeted at 2:21 p.m. Friday that the FBI will now be handling the investigation of a reported suspicious package call in South Austin at an IRS building.

FBI will now be handling this investigation. Media staging area will be at the main entrance of the IRS building near frontage of IH-35 and Ben White. -APD PIO https://t.co/JHNWT2Lfo8 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 30, 2018

APD said the call came in around 12:25 p.m. for a reported suspicious package at 3651 South I-35 Service Road northbound, near St. Edward's University and the Assumption Cemetery. Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS said they are evaluating one possible person for transport to the hospital.

Austin Fire said they are only evacuating people who were in the room with the reported package and not the entire IRS building.

Austin-Travis County EMS said at 3:11 p.m. that two women were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with non life-threatening complaints.

Photo by KVUE's Juan Rodriguez

Juan Rodriguez

People are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

