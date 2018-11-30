SAN MARCOS, Texas — Authorities are hinting strongly that they now believe the fatal fire at the Iconic Village Apartments in July was a criminal act.

They've set a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Friday, in which ATF officials say they'll announce a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Sources stopped short Thursday night of saying that they believe the fire was arson, but that they do plan to announce the classification of the fire Friday. They say that it can be an accident, undetermined or incendiary -- meaning it was an intentional act.

Law enforcement sources say family members who lost loved ones in the fire are being informed Thursday and early Friday ahead of the planned news conference.

Five people lost their lives as a result of the July 20 fire.

