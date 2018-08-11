WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Dallas attorneys on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Oncor Electric Delivery Company on behalf of the family of a 20-year-old who died after being electrocuted while driving a tractor in Thrall.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Biar, who was part of a set of triplets, died after his tractor struck a power line on July 21. Lawyers claim Oncor's "reckless disregard of safety" led to his death.

Attorneys said Biar was assisting his father and other family members in harvesting the grain milo in Williamson County. They said his tractor was pulling a grain cart parallel to a power line on the property when the auger on grain cart came into contact with a low-hanging power line. He then reportedly exited the tractor to stamp out flames caused by the shock, but he was electrocuted in the process.

Lawyers claim prior landowners reported low-hanging lines and that Oncor violated National Electric Safety Code by failing to protect the public from dangerous conditions. The lawsuit also claims posts supporting the line were severely rotted.

Biar was attending Tarleton State University, where he was studying agriculture. Lawyers said he will be honored at the Texas Department of Agriculture at the Texas Agriculture Memorial on Nov. 19 at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

Those involved in the lawsuit hope it will effect changes in the manner Oncor manages its power lines.

KVUE reached out to Oncor for a statement and received the following: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident. We have received notice of the lawsuit; however, Oncor does not comment on pending, or ongoing, litigation.

