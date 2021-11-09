Family of Astroworld Festival victim Bharti Shahani confirms she's been declared dead

She becomes the ninth victim to die in connection with the incident.

HOUSTON — UPDATE: Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani, 22, has been declared dead as a result of her injuries she sustained during the chaos at the Astroworld Festival, her family has confirmed.

Attorneys for the family said she was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. She becomes the ninth victim to die in connection with the incident.

A Texas A&M student is fighting for her life after she was critically injured at the Astroworld Festival, her family said.

Bharti Shahani, 22, is one of three patients still hospitalized after something went terribly wrong at the Travis Scott concert Friday night.

The young Aggie went to the festival with her sister and cousin but they got separated during the crowd surge.

When the they found Bharti she was badly injured and was taken to an area ICU where she is on a ventilator, according to the family's attorney.

Her younger sister Namrata shared an update and asked for prayers on a gofundme.com account set up by the family to help cover expenses.

Here is the sister's post:

"Bharti was critically injured during the Astroworld 2021 festival in Houston, Texas and is currently in the ICU fighting for her life. Our family remains by Bharti's side and are unable to work. We are raising funds to help cover mounting expenses during this strenuous time. Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery. We greatly appreciate any donations and ask that everyone keep Bharti and our family in their prayers during this difficult time."

Bharti is an electronic systems engineering technology and a Houston native, according to The Battalion, the A&M student newspaper.

Another young patient fighting for his life has been identified as 9-year-old Ezra Blount. Family members say he is on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma at Texas Children's Hospital. They are praying for a miracle.

That family has also set up a gofundme.com account.

Here’s 9 year-old Ezra Blount. He was at #Astroworld Friday with his dad. Now he’s in the hospital on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. His father says he was trampled. I talked to his aunt. She said, “We’re all hoping and praying he just opens his eyes.” @KHOU pic.twitter.com/P23rgH92Ra — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) November 9, 2021

We don't know the identity or condition of the third victim still in the hospital.

In all, Pena said about two dozen people were rushed to area hospitals from the concert but some have been released. Another 300 were treated at field hospitals on the scene.