Recovery operation underway in Elgin for 3 bodies in well

ELGIN, Texas — A recovery operation is underway in Elgin after three people fell into a well on Wednesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said its crews were called in to assist with a body recovery operation for three people from a cistern around 9 a.m.

A crew from its Special Operations battalion was sent to help make an assessment.

Due to sewer gas and unsafe air, the well is being ventilated until air levels improve, AFD said around 2:30 p.m. Then, the recovery operation can proceed.

AFD no longer has crews in the area, but the operation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

This a developing story.