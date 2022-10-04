'Drowning is fast and silent' | With summer close by, advocates stress water safety

Advocates remind parents to always watch their kids when in the water. Also, enroll them in swimming classes so they learn how to float and get to shore.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of the year again. Our local lakes and springs are filling up as people switch their boots for flip-flops.

Alissa Magrum is the exectuive director of Colin's Hope, a nonprofit that is dedicated to teaching parents about water safety to prevent drowning. They were founded in 2008 after a local Austinite, 4-year-old Colin Hulst, passed away. Colin's parents came to discover drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children between the ages of one and four. Now, they hope to help spread the word and help parents and kids swim safely.

"Drowning is fast, silent and preventable," said Magrum.

Here in Texas, Magrum said that between 2006 and 2020, over 5,000 lives were lost in Texas to preventable drowning. This year alone, 10 kids have died in the state, and one was right here in Central Texas.

"The first one of the year," added Magrum. "It was in a bathtub. So, we talk about drownings and all kinds of water. We talk about bathtubs and buckets, backyard pools, community pools, hotel pools, open water."

Magrum added that for every fatal drowning, there are eight times as many non-fatal drownings. The difference? Well, fatal drowning is when a person dies and non-fatal drowning is when a person survives. The thing with non-fatal drowning is that sometimes there's a brain injury or emotional trauma. The goal is to avoid this altogether.

That's why Goldfish Swim School is opening a location here in Austin. General Manage Emily Welch said they teach both parents and kids life-saving skills.

"It's very important that parents know exactly what to do around pools," said Welch. "How to set up their pool, what their kids need to learn as far as floating on their back, being able to grab a breath if they fall in the water, as well as getting up to the edge of their pool."

Magrum reminded parents to always watch their kids when in the water. Don't get distracted in a conversation or on your phone because it can cost your child their life.