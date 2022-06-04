Crews fighting 75-acre wildfire in Dripping Springs

Evacuations may be needed as the fire threatens houses in the area.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Crews are fighting a 75-acre wildfire in Dripping Springs, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from North Hays Fire and Wimberley Fire are on the scene on the Storm Ranch property off Gatlin Creek Road.

Evacuations may be needed as a precaution as the fire threatens homes in the area, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said. Command staff was conducting emergency phone notification for about 10 houses.

UPDATE: A helicopter is now making bucket drops over the area. The Texas A&M Forest Service is en route with bulldozers... Posted by Hays County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

A helicopter was making bucket drops in over the area, and the Texas A&M Forest Service was en route with bulldozers and air resources.

Residents are asked to watch for emergency vehicles in the area.

No other information is available at this time.