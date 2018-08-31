MULDOON, Texas — A double amputee is grateful to be alive after she and her sister survived a devastating fire in Muldoon.

Getting around in wheel chair takes a lot of work. For a double amputee like Linda Cloud, it's even harder.

Her prosthetic leg is just one of many valuable items she lost when her mobile home caught fire early Friday morning. The fire killed her six dogs and destroyed her home in Fayette County.

“The smoke just boiled,” said Cloud. “It started just coming over by the dryer."

Cloud was getting ready for bed when she saw the flames continue to spread. She said she crawled down and with her face against the floor, she scooted her way out.

“When I run into one of the chairs, I knew I was close to the table. And then I run my hand down the cabinet door to the stove and then when I got past the stove, I knew I was far from that door,” said Cloud.

Cloud's nephew -- who lives next door -- woke up and helped Cloud down the ramp.

"I have not been back up that ramp since I went down that ramp to get out of the fire,” said Mary Murdock, Cloud’s sister.

Murdock lives with Cloud and said she ran out the front door to get help.

The Muldoon Volunteer Fire Department was able to put the fire out and save the home next door.

Cloud said the fire that started in the dryer destroyed everything in her bedroom, except a cross she was given after her sister died in a crash in 2016. A photo of their father before he passed away also survived in the fire.

But despite their losses, the two are grateful.

"We came out with our lives, so I thank God for that,” said Murdock.

"I'm so grateful,” said Cloud.

The family is raising money and accepting donations of clothes and food to help them recover from the devastating fire.

