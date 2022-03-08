Two separate legal proceedings held in Deshaun Watson case

While a grand jury was hearing from witnesses before deciding whether criminal charges are warranted, Watson was deposed in the civil lawsuit involving 22 accusers.

HOUSTON — Two long-awaited legal proceedings involving the Deshaun Watson case got underway Friday morning.

On the other side of downtown Houston, Watson was deposed by the attorney suing him on behalf of 22 massage therapists. The deposition was over by midday.

Watson grand jury

Ten formal complaints have been filed with the Houston Police Department against the Texans quarterback accusing him of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massages.

Some of those women have been called to testify before the grand jury, their attorney Tony Buzbee told the New York Times.

Watson has denied the allegations. His attorney Rusty Hardin said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the appointments but it was all consensual.

Hardin told the Times they're hoping the grand jury will make a quick decision.

“The free agency time is around the corner and we’ve wanted this decision to be made by then, and it looks like they’re going to and I’m welcoming it,” Hardin told the Times earlier this week in a telephone interview.

The civil lawsuits

In the civil case involving multiple lawsuits by the accusers, Watson was deposed by Buzbee Friday morning.

The deposition was over by midday and Hardin said Watson pleaded the fifth, as expected, meaning the defendant didn't have to answer questions.

Before the hearing, Buzbee said they were hoping for some answers.

"Well, you don’t plead the fifth unless you think you’re gonna incriminate yourself, so if you did nothing wrong, you shouldn’t plead the fifth," Buzbee told us before the deposition. "The two women that we're going to talk about have not made any criminal complaints. There should be no reason whatsoever he can't answer questions about what happened."

Hardin has called the lawsuits "a money grab."

We'll have team coverage on the legal proceedings beginning on KHOU 11 News at 4.