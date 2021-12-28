Submit your couple selfie for a chance to win jewelry for Valentine's Day

M. Robinson wants to see your couple selfie from a recognizable Austin spot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This is sponsored content.

M. Robinson Fine Jewelers is offering the chance to win a piece of jewelry to make the day extra special!

Starting Dec. 27 through Jan. 9, M Robinson is accepting submissions. If your selfie photo or video is the winner, you will receive diamond jewelry from M. Robinson and your selfie may be featured in a Valentine's Day commercial!

In order to be considered, Austin couples must submit a selfie of themselves at recognizable Austin spots, such as Mount Bonnell, Lady Bird Lake or an iconic Austin mural. You can submit the photo or video through KVUE's app or on M. Robinson's website.