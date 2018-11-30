SAN MARCOS – Authorities are expected to share more details about the deadly apartment fire in San Marcos that killed five people this summer.

A press conference will be held Friday morning, and officials are now hinting that the cause of the fire may have been a criminal act.

This has been a long time coming for many of those who have been affected by the fire at the iconic village apartments. The fire happened in July and left five people dead.

One of the victims was Haley Frizzell, 19. She worked at IcyRolls, a San Marcos ice cream shop. KVUE spoke to one of her coworkers and Texas State student about Friday’s press conference.

“It brings up the memories we’ve kind of already gone through,” said Miranda Suarez, a co-worker of one of the fire victims. “It’s upsetting to relive it almost, but I know at the same time that the families needed closure, and I needed closure.”

Suarez said just walking by the apartment complex and still seeing the damage brings back tough memories, but now she’s looking forward to getting some closure.

Officials stopped short of telling KVUE they believe the fire was arson but said they’ll announce that information Friday. The press conference starts at 10:30 a.m. We’re told that they informed family members of the victims Thursday and early Friday ahead of the conference.

Suarez said Frizzell was a bright light and always positive and hopes this new information will finally help them move forward.

