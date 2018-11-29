AUSTIN — Austin Police's Operation Blue Santa and Chuy's restaurants continue to get closer to their goal of collecting 30 thousand toys for families in need this holiday season.

The organization stated they raised almost 21 thousand toys during the Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Wow! How awesome was the @ChuysRestaurant Children Giving to Children parade yesterday?!



🎁We had 20,740 gifts, toys, and books donated yesterday.🎁



ATX, you’re amazing! pic.twitter.com/KhU0yQUs6q — Austin Police Operation Blue Santa (@austinpoliceobs) November 25, 2018

RELATED:

Operation Blue Santa received 20,740 donations at the 'Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade'

Chuy's hopes to get another 9,000 toy donations for Austin's Operation Blue Santa

The organization will continue to collect toys through Dec. 10, and they now need just under seven thousand more toys to reach their goal.

Chuy's restaurants are where you can stop to donate any new, unwrapped toys.

All toys collected at Chuy's restaurants and during the parade will be delivered to Operation Blue Santa volunteers on Dec. 15, to help brighten the holiday season for as many as five thousand families.

© 2018 KVUE-TV