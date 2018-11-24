Austin — It was a parade just for the kids.

Pikachu, bands and cheerleaders were just some of those who walked in the "Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade" in downtown Austin on Nov. 24.

There were also giants floats flying in the air, like one shaped like Peppa Pig.

Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers also joined in on the march.

Austin firefighters and other first responders, like Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, walked the route and greeted parade attendees.

Thousands lined Congress Avenue and watched Blue Santa and Mrs. Blue Santa as they gathered unwrapped gifts for families in need.

Part of the parade involved children donating new presents for families in need.

"Honestly, it's an amazing thing. I love to help out as much as we can, especially for these. My mom gets this little angel from work, and we donate presents there," Aubrey Garcia said.

This was the thirtieth year for the parade.

