CALDWELL COUNTY — A volunteer firefighter has died after being involved in a fatal accident Friday.

According to officials, Chisholm Trail Fire Rescue responded to a fatal vehicle collision Friday morning and identified CTFR firefighter Nick Zoulek as one of the victims involved. Officials said Zoulek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zoulek's body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Lockhart, according to officials.

Fire departments near Caldwell and Hays County will assist in covering the area as the CTFR mourn the loss of Zoulek.

Chief Mark Padier said, "Firefighter Nick Zoulek was selfless in his service to the communities of Caldwell and Hays County for over three years."

For more information, contact Padier at 512-216-4877 or call Chief Ken Bailey at 512-563-4784.

