AUSTIN, Texas — A fire near the Pennybacker Bridge on Sunday morning completely destroyed a boat and dock.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire at 1756 Channel Road on Lake Austin was knocked down by around 8:45 a.m. Crews responded to the scene by boat and on the ground.

The fire was contained to the original dock and did not spread, AFD said. Firefighters said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.