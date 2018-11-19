CEDAR PARK, Texas — Volunteers are stepping in to make sure families in need receive a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

Volunteers of all ages were in position to serve their community on Sunday. From one car to the next, they dropped off Thanksgiving meals to anyone who needed one.

"A 10- to 12-pound turkey, they’re getting pumpkin pie, they’re getting a dozen rolls, cranberry sauce, two things of vegetables, two things of fruit, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy,” said Joe Bob Ellison with Reveal Resource Center.

Ellison works with the Cedar Park food pantry. He said there's a reason they do this every year.

"We want them to know that they're loved by Jesus but also they're people in the community, that there's people in the community that care,” said Ellison.

“When other people say, 'Oh, I had a great turkey and dressing,' and they might have had a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich,” said Nancy Jenkins, a volunteer.

Volunteers are some of the reasons 2,400 people now have a meal to be thankful for. As much as they're giving to those in need, those handing out food also said they're getting something in return.

“They don't expect it,” said Jenkins. “They're just very thankful, and it makes me feel good to do something like that.”

Whether you're in need of a meal or have enough to share, it's the spirit of giving that has many grateful this season.

If you're looking for more opportunities to volunteer before Thanksgiving, there are a few organizations preparing meals for those in need in the Austin area:

- HEB Feast of Sharing at the Palmer Events Center on Tuesday.

- Operation Turkey on Wednesday and again on Thanksgiving Day.

- Meals on Wheels

- Central Texas Food Bank

