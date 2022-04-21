Celebrating the 'heart and soul' of Austin on Earth Day

Two Austinites have taken the time to honor a unique treasure in the heart of the city, Barton Creek, with a website capturing the struggle to protect the creek.

AUSTIN, Texas — For Austinites Karen Kocher and Monica Flores, the story of the struggle to preserve Barton Creek is part of their mission in life.

The saga of more than 50 years of the battles between conservationists and land developers is the focus of a new website they have built called Barton Creek Time Stream.

It’s a fascinating history lesson about the people and events – and the victories and the setbacks – in the fight to save the unspoiled beauty of Barton Creek, located in the middle of a city that has witnessed decades of explosive growth.

“It’s very unusual to have such public green space accessible to public citizens in an urban center as large as Austin,” said Flores. “A lot of people don't realize that that isn't just something to take for granted, that it was a lot of hard work to preserve that land. And a lot of people were very active over many, many decades to make that happen.”

Flores said people should not only enjoy the Barton Creek area but also appreciate just how unique it is.

“The story that we are telling is how successful civic engagement and strategy can be in preserving our green spaces in Austin and elsewhere.”

For University of Texas at Austin film Professor Kocher, the Barton Creek story is personal.

“I came to Austin in June 1989, and it was 101 degrees, and I went like, ‘What do I do?’ I lived in a house with no air conditioning. It was really hot. And so some people who lived across the street said, 'You should check out Barton Springs,' and it all started there with just the love for the springs. I couldn't believe that in the middle of the city, there was this amazing resource and that motivated me. A lot of my work is just the appreciation for the uniqueness of the open space and the clean water.“

And while the website and a future documentary film are celebrations of a creek that’s vibrant and alive, the pair said the fight to keep it that way is not over.

“The battle is never over in preserving Barton Creek and all the natural green spaces in Austin, and that is one of the reasons that Karen and I decided to do this project because we feel it is of the utmost importance that people know how vulnerable these places still are. We have to continue to be vigilant,“ said Flores.

To launch the Barton Creek Time Stream project in the community, the two are hosting an open house with exhibits and a demo of the website at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 23 at the Barton Springs Bath House in Zilker Park.

