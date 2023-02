The Cedar Park Police Department was on the scene of a "barricaded subject" on Marigold Lane on Sunday afternoon.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Central Texas Regional SWAT Team has been called to the scene of a standoff at a Cedar Park home on Sunday afternoon.

Officers are responding to a “barricaded subject” in the 400 block of Marigold Lane, the Cedar Park Police Department said.

Police said it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.