Bat tests positive for rabies in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A dead bat found in Cedar Park has tested positive for rabies, the Cedar Park Police Department said on Saturday.

The bat was discovered in the area of 715 Discovery Blvd. at the Discovery Business Park.

At this time there is no known direct human or animal contact with the bat, police said. It is unclear how long the bat was in the area where it was located.

The dead bat was impounded by Cedar Park Animal Control and taken to the Texas Department of State Health Services where it tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a deadly virus spread to people from the saliva of infected animals. It can cause fever, vomiting, muscle weakness, drooling and convulsions.

The Cedar Police Department is reminding residents not to touch stray or unknown animals or wildlife and make sure pets’ rabies vaccines are up to date.

If you believe you, your pets or anyone you know has come into contact with an infected animal, contact Cedar Park Animal Control at 512-260-4622 or the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control Program at 254-778-6744.