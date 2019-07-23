AUSTIN, Texas — A bystander helped perform life-saving CPR on a man who crashed his car in northwest Austin after suffering from cardiac arrest.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. at 9800 Research Blvd. northbound on Monday evening.

A bystander helped perform CPR on the man until responders arrived.

A man in his 40s was resuscitated and taken to the North Austin Medical Center in a critical condition, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Cardiac arrest was likely the cause of the crash, EMS said.

Crews from Austin Fire Department and Austin Police assisted with the incident.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

