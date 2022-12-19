Building under construction catches fire at The Grove development in Austin

The Austin Fire Department reports that the fire is now extinguished.

AUSTIN, Texas — A building under construction caught fire Monday morning at The Grove development in Austin.

The Austin Fire Department first reported the incident around 10:49 a.m. at 4222 Elevator Drive, calling it a third-alarm fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a heavy fire in a four-story building. The fire was contained to the one building and has since been knocked down.

Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental, caused by a plumbing procedure with vapors too close to a space heater.

No further information was immediately available.

