Building under construction catches fire at The Grove development in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A building under construction caught fire Monday morning at The Grove development in Austin.
The Austin Fire Department first reported the incident around 10:49 a.m. at 4222 Elevator Drive, calling it a third-alarm fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a heavy fire in a four-story building. The fire was contained to the one building and has since been knocked down.
Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental, caused by a plumbing procedure with vapors too close to a space heater.
No further information was immediately available.