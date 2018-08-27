AUSTIN — Police are investigating after a body was found as the Austin Fire Department responded to a grass and trash fire in South Austin Sunday evening.

According to the AFD, firefighters responded to the 6700 block of South Interstate Highway 35 to extinguish the fire at a transient camp off the roadway.

The Austin Police Department later reported that at 6:14 p.m., the firefighters were working a nearby collision when they observed smoke coming from the woodline to the east, along with a grass fire. While working the fire, the deceased male was discovered. His cause of death is unknown.

The APD, AFD arson investigators and the Austin-Travis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the APD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

