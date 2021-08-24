VERIFY: No, there is not an investigation for a Texas serial killer

Two dead bodies were discovered via GPS coordinates after separate callers told officials where they were.

MATHIS, Texas — A phone call from New York led San Patricio County deputies to a body near Mathis on August 23.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said they spoke with a caller who was waiting on his nephew to come up from Mexico. Officials said that man received a call that said his nephew had medical difficulties and died.

Deputies got GPS coordinates from the caller, which led them to a body of an 18-year-old man on County Road 798 near Mathis, Rivera said. The man's body was found to be overly exhausted, according to Rivera.

Since then, social media has been abuzz with speculation regarding the incident. Rivera said officials received a similar call on August 12 about a 33-year-old woman who was heading to Alabama and was later found dead in a ditch on 200 Cliff Road after a caller gave GPS coordinates as to where the body was.

Because of this, many have taken to social media asking if there could possibly a new serial killer in Texas. 3News reached out to authorities to find out.

THE QUESTION

"Is there a new active serial killer in Texas?"

THE SOURCES

Refugio County Sheriff's Office

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office

THE ANSWER

No, there is not an active investigation for a new serial killer in Texas.

WHAT WE FOUND

3News spoke with Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez who said the incidents were not related. The woman was a person in the country illegally, making her way into the United States, according to Gonzalez.

Preliminary investigation by Refugio County is leading them to believe that the woman may have been murdered. The medical examiner's office said she died from blunt force trauma to the back of her head.

We can confirm these two incidents are not related and that officials are not actively investigating a serial killer case in Texas.

