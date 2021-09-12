x
Resident critically injured in northwest Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been taken to the hospital with critical burn injuries after a house fire in northwest Austin on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire at 8815 Black Oak St. was out by around 1:15 p.m.

The resident was taken to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS.

AFD said arson investigators were arriving on the scene to assist with investigating the fire’s cause.

No other information is available at this time.

