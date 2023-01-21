Homes evacuated amid SWAT standoff in southeast Austin

Police responded to the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Dr. around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Homes have been evacuated in a southeast Austin neighborhood as the Austin Police Department deals with a barricaded subject.

Police said the SWAT team was called to the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Dr. around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

They believe the barricaded man is alone and unarmed, but police said he has a violent history. There are no details on whether anyone was hurt.

Due to the ongoing threat, nearby homes have been evacuated.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.