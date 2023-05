Medics were called to the scene at Richard Moya Park just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said seven people were injured in a bee swarm attack on Monday evening at Richard Moya Park in southeast Austin, near the airport.

Medics were called to the scene at 10001 Burleson Road just after 5 p.m.

ATCEMS said medics evaluated and treated all people involved, and none of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.