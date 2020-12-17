Authorities say more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old man has been arrested for what county authorities called the “gruesome” murder of a local woman whose remains were discovered off South W.W. White Road in mid-November.

Rafael Castillo is being charged in Nicole Perry’s murder, which Sheriff Javier Salazar said was carried out with “an axe or hatchet” at a south-side residence where different people would commonly pass through. He said some sort of disagreement preceded the killing.

Castillo was eventually taken into custody “without incident” in Brownsville, Texas, as part of a multi-agency effort.

Perry’s remains were discovered by a county work crew on the southeast side on Nov. 19, who immediately called authorities.

"It is really quite gruesome," the sheriff said. "I'll be honest with you, we haven't recovered all body parts."

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KENS 5, Perry was staying at a home with others including Castillo. Salazar described the house as a place where people continuously come and go.

The affidavit states Perry lost her father this year and had several outbursts. According to a witness, Castillo told Perry to "shut up before he shut her up." Then, the affidavit states, things got violent.

"This suspect was hoping to make an example out of her. I don't know that means," Salazar said. "But it is a gruesome attack."

Salazar left the possibility of further arrests open as deputies continues to investigate the homicide.