Bastrop assistant fire chief struck, patrol sergeant dragged by suspected drunken driver

The driver allegedly injured the two men while they were responding to a crash on State Highway 71.

BASTROP, Texas — The Bastrop assistant fire chief and a Bastrop patrol sergeant were both injured by a suspected drunken driver on Thursday evening, the City of Bastrop said.

Patrol Sgt. Charles Sanford and Assistant Fire Chief Eric DeArmitt were called to the scene of a crash around 6 p.m. on Thursday at the 600 block of W. State Highway 71 in Bastrop.

While on the scene, a driver identified as Bastrop County resident Kenneth Crawford, 53, “abruptly entered the crash scene,” according to the City of Bastrop.

Crawford reportedly reversed his 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, hitting an emergency vehicle. He then pulled forward and struck DeArmitt, continuing to travel around 50 yards as Sgt. Sandford attempted to take control of the car through the driver’s side window to detain Crawford.

Both DeArmitt and Sgt. Sanford were treated and released from Seton Bastrop after the incident. DeArmitt was released with serious bodily injury that will require ongoing care, while Sgt. Sanford had a minor injury.

Crawford has been charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury of emergency service personnel, a second-degree felony. More charges are pending. He has been remanded in custody at the Bastrop County Jail.

“Our City of Bastrop first responders routinely and bravely put themselves in precarious situations day in and day out,” said City Manager Paul Hofmann. “These men were injured while trying to stop a drunk driver from doing harm to others. Both are selfless heroes. The City is beyond thankful this wasn’t worse.”