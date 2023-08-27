Woman killed in overnight crash on North Lamar, one arrested

According to police, two vehicles collided head-on around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is dead after a head-on collision Sunday morning on North Lamar Boulevard in North Austin.

An Austin Police Department (APD) lieutenant told KVUE two vehicles collided head-on a little before 4 a.m. near Lamar and Rutland Drive. Police said a third vehicle was also involved, but left the scene of the initial crash.

APD said troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) were able to track down the third vehicle elsewhere in the City and subsequently arrested the driver. APD wasn't able to clarify Sunday morning whether the driver would be charged with leaving the scene of the crash or some other charge.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) posted on X that there were a total of five patients from the initial crash. The deceased woman was in her 50s, according to APD. ATCEMS took two patients to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, while another patient was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center. A fourth refused treatment for minor injuries.

LATE FINAL Auto-Pedestrian Collision at 9909 N Lamar Blvd (03:42). #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo responded to a collision involving 2 vehicles, 5 patients. #ATCEMSMedics transported 2 adults as trauma alerts, to Dell Seton MC w/ serious, potentially life threatening injuries.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 27, 2023