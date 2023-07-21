Teen involved in North Lamar hit and run sentenced to 59 days in jail

Pablo Avila-Banagas pled guilty to a charge of assault causing bodily injury and his 59-day sentence will follow the 305 days he's already served.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 59 more days in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Pablo Avila-Banagas pled guilty to the charge last week. His 59-day sentence was given in accordance with the 305 days Banagas has already spent in jail, thereby giving him a de facto one-year jail term.

Banagas was caught on video hitting Rogelio DeLuna, who was in a wheelchair, with his pickup truck and subsequently leaving the scene in the 9200 block of N. Lamar Blvd. on Sept. 3, 2022. DeLuna survived the ordeal and was gifted a new wheelchair by APD shortly after the incident.

Banagas is scheduled to be released from jail on Sept. 18.