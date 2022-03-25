Austin Water repairing leak that caused 100,000 gallons of wastewater to overflow into tributary

Austin Water assured that the overflow in Southeast Austin does not affect the drinking water supply.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water said crews were responding late Friday to a domestic wastewater overflow.

More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed into a tributary of Country Club Creek in Southeast Austin due to a leaking wastewater main, the department said.

The department said crews were responding near 2704 Catalina Drive, in the collection system of the South Austin Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. They are currently making repairs with recovery, hauling and cleanup in progress.

The overflow was discovered at 3:05 p.m. on March 25 and was stopped by 3:34 p.m.

Austin Water assured that the overflow does not affect Austin's drinking water supply and said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified.

Water officials urge the following:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the overflow site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from another public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible‎.

