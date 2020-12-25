x
Austin firefighters respond to two fires in early hours of Christmas morning

The Austin Fire Department responded to two fires on Christmas morning.
Credit: Austin Fire Department
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department spent its Christmas morning fighting two overnight fires.

The first fire happened at approximately 2 a.m. at the Starburst Apartments in North Austin. AFD said when crews arrived, they spotted at least two apartment balconies on fire, which they quickly put out.

Overall, six apartments were damaged – four due to electrical and two because of fire damage – during the incident and, AFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire happened at approximately  5 a.m. at a home on Strass Drive in North Austin. AFD said a fire damaged the exterior of two homes, but the fire was put out quickly.

No one was injured, according to AFD.

