Austin firefighters respond to two fires in early hours of Christmas morning

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department spent its Christmas morning fighting two overnight fires.
The first fire happened at approximately 2 a.m. at the Starburst Apartments in North Austin. AFD said when crews arrived, they spotted at least two apartment balconies on fire, which they quickly put out.
Overall, six apartments were damaged – four due to electrical and two because of fire damage – during the incident and, AFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The second fire happened at approximately 5 a.m. at a home on Strass Drive in North Austin. AFD said a fire damaged the exterior of two homes, but the fire was put out quickly.
No one was injured, according to AFD.
