Austin firefighters respond to two fires in early hours of Christmas morning

The Austin Fire Department responded to two fires on Christmas morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department spent its Christmas morning fighting two overnight fires.

The first fire happened at approximately 2 a.m. at the Starburst Apartments in North Austin. AFD said when crews arrived, they spotted at least two apartment balconies on fire, which they quickly put out.

Overall, six apartments were damaged – four due to electrical and two because of fire damage – during the incident and, AFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire happened at approximately 5 a.m. at a home on Strass Drive in North Austin. AFD said a fire damaged the exterior of two homes, but the fire was put out quickly.

No one was injured, according to AFD.

Units onscene 8800 N. I-35, balcony fire extending to third floor and attic has gone to a 2nd Alarm. Fire is now knocked down. pic.twitter.com/ReU22sdQxL — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 25, 2020

49th and Strass Dr, arrived to find the exterior of 2 houses on fire. Fire is now under control. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/DR4AyMn2qy — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 25, 2020