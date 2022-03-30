x
Person now in custody after SWAT situation at Pflugerville apartment complex

Officials said a suspect refused to come outside as they attempted to serve a warrant.
Credit: KVUE

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department was on the scene of a SWAT situation in Pflugerville Wednesday evening.

Officials said the incident began around 3:48 p.m. as they were attempting to serve a warrant. The suspect refused to come out of the residence.

Later, at 5:34 p.m., the APD said the suspect was taken into custody.

Police added that nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

The situation took place at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop, or The Place at 1825 apartments.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

