AUSTIN, Texas — 40 new faces, 40 new journeys with one purpose: to protect the Austin community.

"Seeing the energy of these young men and women,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley. “Seeing their commitment and their dedication."

40 cadets finished Austin PD's rigorous 30-week training program.

"It lets you know that we're going to be in good hands,” said Manley.

RELATED | 'The pride is tremendous': Fathers, sons building a legacy at Austin Police Department

But even with 40 new law enforcement officers on the streets, the Greater Austin Crime Commission said 40 new cadets is not enough.

Austin police has nearly 1,900 sworn officers.

"Because of population growth, a rise in violent crime, increased response time and the recommendations of multiple tax payer funded studies, the Austin Police Department is understaffed by more than 300 officers,” said Cary Roberts, executive director of the Greater Austin Crime Commission.

The Commission cites a five-year staffing plan presented by the city manager to council.

"Calls for hiring 330 officers over the next five years,” said Roberts. “That means 56 in this first year in the budget that they're currently debating."

Chief Brian Manley said APD is always recruiting.

The department will start a new cadet class in October, with about 90 to 100 enrollees.

"We saw a lot of officers retire last December unexpectedly,” said Chief Manley. “That always changes your planning. That's why this class that begins in October will be a very large class, so we can address the shortages that we have both through natural attrition and the expansion of the city.”

The cadets who graduated Friday are required to be on probation for a year.

© 2018 KVUE-TV