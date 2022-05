Police said the call came in before noon on Monday from 12222 Research Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's bomb squad was called out to the scene of a reported bank robbery late Monday morning.

Police said the call initially came in around 11:38 a.m. from a Chase bank at 12222 Research Boulevard in northwest Austin.

Police said a suspect has not been detained.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for details.