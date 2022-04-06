Austin police searching for missing woman last seen on Lamar Boulevard

Police say Kaili Masters has medical conditions that cause concern for her well-being.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Kaili Masters was last seen on March 26 in the 7800 block of North Lamar Boulevard. Police say she has medical conditions that cause concern for her well-being and she has been known to frequent the area around Rundberg Lane.

Masters is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, and she frequently changes her hair color and sometimes wears wigs.

If you see Masters, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

