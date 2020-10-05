AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

According to police, Iliana Salinas, who is about 30 years old, was last seen on Sunday, May 10, at 8 a.m. at her home in the 4900 block of Menchaca Road. She was reported missing at 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

Salinas is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Chevrolet Aveo with Texas license plate BY6G602. Police said her vehicle has a dent in the front passenger door and a dent on the right rear bumper. Salinas has medical conditions that create concern for her welfare, APD said.

Police described Salinas as a white woman who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has black hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call 911. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

