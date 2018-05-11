AUSTIN — In early November, rumors are flying about one of the largest companies in the world -- Amazon.

That buzz is especially being heard in Austin, Texas, where many have speculated the company could possibly build its anticipated second headquarters. However, some have already counted the southern tech hub out.

The Washington Post reported the company is in advanced talks to build a massive complex in Arlington, Virginia.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal says there's still hope for Austin. They're reporting that second headquarters could be split, meaning Austin could still be in the running.

"I don't think anybody really knows," Mayor Adler told KVUE on Monday. "What I do know is that we have huge traffic issues and affordability issues in our city. We can't do anything to exacerbate those challenges. So if anybody moves to Austin, any big company moves to Austin, those would be the conversations we would have."

Until the decision is made, no one truly knows what is going to happen, including Mayor Adler.

"How could [a company move to Austin] and at the same time help us with those challenges and not exacerbate them," he asked.

