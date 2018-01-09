AUSTIN, TX — When you leave a bank, often times you have cash on you, and criminals know that.

As a result, some criminals are following people to rob them and that's what happened to Jeff DeYoung off of Brodie Lane.

"This here is the broken window," said DeYoung. "I got to go get some clear plastic. This is what we call a tinted widow right now."

On Thursday, someone decided to take something out his truck: a letter with $1,000. But other things that were in the car, were not touched.

The interaction was caught on surveillance video outside of the Jet's Pizza. In the video, you see the suspect's car park next to DeYoung. Then, a few minutes later, the car pulls up even closer and breaks the window, reaches into DeYoung's truck and drives out of the parking lot.

DeYoung is working with APD to try and find the person. And even though he doesn't expect his money back, DeYoung is hoping it can help others from going through the same thing.

