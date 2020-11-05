Investigators with the Austin Police Department are looking into a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in northeast Austin.

Police said the crash happened on the southbound service road of Interstate 35 at East Rundberg Lane just before 1 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

Police said a man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators have not released any details about the car that took off after the crash.

The westbound lanes of Rundberg Lane were closed at I-35 after the crash.

