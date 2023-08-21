13 Austin garbage trucks without working air conditioning

For now, all of the trucks being used for trash pickups are being checked to make sure their A/C works before they leave the lot.

AUSTIN, Texas — In this extreme heat, the City of Austin is trying to fix air conditioning problems in some Austin fire trucks. Now, we've learned crews are seeing similar problems in some local garbage trucks.

According to a city memo issued on Wednesday, right now, 13 of Austin Resource Recovery's trucks have open work orders related to A/C issues.

The city is working to make them a priority for repairs. For now, all of the trucks being used for trash pickups are being checked to make sure their A/C works before they leave the lot.

The memo said in cases where extended repairs are required, the city works to provide spare vehicles to ensure minimal disruption to operations.

Repairs to air conditioning in city garbage trucks usually peak in July, with 112 total A/C repairs completed in July of this year and 103 in June.

On average, 24 A/C repairs were completed each month, while 38 monthly A/C repairs were completed on average in the summer.