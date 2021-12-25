x
Austin Fire Department responds to 'small fire' in duplex

The fire happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood in north Austin. No injuries were reported.
Credit: John Gusky, KVUE
A truck with the Austin Fire Department. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department was working to put out a "small fire" in a duplex on Christmas. 

The fire happened Saturday evening on Bonnie Brae Street in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of north Austin. AFD said the fire was in the wall of the duplex, but at this time it is not clear what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported, AFD said.

No other details were immediately available. 

