Austin Fire Department responds to 'small fire' in duplex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department was working to put out a "small fire" in a duplex on Christmas.
The fire happened Saturday evening on Bonnie Brae Street in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of north Austin. AFD said the fire was in the wall of the duplex, but at this time it is not clear what caused the fire.
No injuries were reported, AFD said.
No other details were immediately available.
