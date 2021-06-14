x
On-duty police officer involved in southeast Austin crash

The incident happened just before midnight Sunday on South Pleasant Valley Road near Creek Bend Drive.
AUSTIN, Texas — An on-duty Austin Police Department officer was involved in a crash in southeast Austin late Sunday night.

Officials said just before midnight Sunday, a collision happened between an APD officer in a patrol unit and a white truck. The two vehicles crashed on South Pleasant Valley Road near Creek Bend Drive.

KVUE crews on the scene Monday morning said it appeared the truck hit a trash can near a Capital Metro stop, as well as parts of a nearby fence. The truck also had damage to its back end and the APD patrol unit had damage to its front end.

Minor injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital.

No additional information is available at this time.

