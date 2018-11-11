AUSTIN — A group of gamers helping out kids: that's exactly what's happening at Rooster Teeth's Extra Life live stream going on now in Austin.

Their goal is to raise $1.25 million for the Children's Miracle Network at Dell Children hospital, even though it may look like a normal variety show.

"Think of like a modern-day Jerry Lewis telethon," said Jack Pattillo. "Except instead of fun bands and kids dancing, we have paintballs and punishments."

The 24-hour stream started as a gaming stream, but after a few years, Rooster Teeth added their own twist with skits and live improve. While they do stay to their roots by having gamers playing throughout the whole event, they have added things like a wheel of Vengence. When a big enough donation comes in, the hosts will spin the wheel and someone will take the punishment. This includes things like being tazed, shot with a paintball or having a large rubber ball used as a slingshot to hit them.

"Thank you so much community out there," said Pattillo over the live stream. "You guys are incredible, this means the world to us we get to do this once a year and it's like a big family reunion."

Also, for every quarter of a million dollars, they run over items with a steamroller. Their goal is to raise $1.25 million dollars.

"It is a lot of money," said Katie Pattillo. "I think what's really interesting about it, is it's not coming from large donations, it's just a lot of people donating small amounts."

Because even if you want to call it a variety show, its all about raising money for the kids.

