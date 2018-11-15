AUSTIN — The Austin Fire Department could have a new leader later Thursday morning who would start duties as early as the beginning of winter.

The Austin City Council will vote at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to confirm Joel Baker as the new AFD Chief. He has 30 years experience as a firefighter and was the fire chief in Atlanta.

City Manager Spencer Cronk first named Baker as the City of Austin's next chief on Nov. 2.

"Baker's dedication to public service, vast experience and demonstrated leadership in Atlanta are all reasons I am proud to have him lead our fire department to keep our residents and community safe," he explained.

If confirmed, Baker would be Austin's first African American fire chief and start work on Dec. 10.

